Millie Bobby Brown Talks to This Entertainer 'All the Time': 'I Ask His Advice'

Millie Bobby Brown is on the cover of W magazine’s new TV portfolio issue!

Here’s what the 14-year-old Stranger Things star had to share with the mag…

On her viral photo with Drake: “He invited me to his concert. And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice.”

On if she ever wants to be a rebellious teen: “I can be rebellious. But not so much. I’ve never been grounded by my parents. I’m a very good girl. But I do believe in making noise, in being loud.”

On her girl crush: “Paris Jackson. She’s got great style. She’s like a sister to me. And she plays the piano!”

