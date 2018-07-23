Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 9:05 am

Millie Bobby Brown Talks to This Entertainer 'All the Time': 'I Ask His Advice'

Millie Bobby Brown is on the cover of W magazine’s new TV portfolio issue!

Here’s what the 14-year-old Stranger Things star had to share with the mag…

On her viral photo with Drake: “He invited me to his concert. And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice.”

On if she ever wants to be a rebellious teen: “I can be rebellious. But not so much. I’ve never been grounded by my parents. I’m a very good girl. But I do believe in making noise, in being loud.”

On her girl crush:Paris Jackson. She’s got great style. She’s like a sister to me. And she plays the piano!”

For more from Millie, visit Wmagazine.com.
Credit: Alasdair McLellan
