Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Dylan Sprouse Steps Out for First Time with New Rumored Girlfriend!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 9:03 am

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Hold Hands After Celebrating Her Makeup Launch!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Hold Hands After Celebrating Her Makeup Launch!

Camila Cabello holds hands with her beau Matthew Hussey as they leave Madeo restaurant after dinner on Tuesday evening (July 24) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old entertainer and 31-year-old dating coach were celebrating after the successful launch of her Havana makeup collection with L’Oreal Paris earlier that day in Pacific Palisades. You can see all the photos below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

If you missed the photos, be sure to check out the set of pics featuring Camila and Matthew sharing some PDA while relaxing during time off together.
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 01
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 02
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 03
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 04
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 05
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 06
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 07
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 08
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 09
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 10
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 11
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 12
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 13
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 14
camila cabello matthew hussey hold hands after loreal event 15

Credit: Getty; Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Camila Cabello, Matthew Hussey

