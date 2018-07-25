Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Hold Hands After Celebrating Her Makeup Launch!

Camila Cabello holds hands with her beau Matthew Hussey as they leave Madeo restaurant after dinner on Tuesday evening (July 24) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old entertainer and 31-year-old dating coach were celebrating after the successful launch of her Havana makeup collection with L’Oreal Paris earlier that day in Pacific Palisades. You can see all the photos below!

