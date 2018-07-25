Jeremy Irvine Says Singing In 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Gave Him 'Stagefright Like Never Before'

Jeremy Irvine keeps it dapper while hitting the blue carpet at the 2018 Giffoni Film Festival held on Tuesday (July 24) in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.

The 28-year-old English actor was in attendance to present his hit film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again to the Jurors and Giffoners.

“You think with a $100m movie, there would be months of training. Nope! When you are singing in front of people it is incredibly naked. I got stagefright like never before,” Jeremy admitted about singing in the film. “I like to think I can sing, but I won’t be searching my name online for a while! At school, I had one line to sing in Les Miserables and it was parodied for years to come. Even the drama teacher herself did impressions of me in Les Mis. I blame that on a voice going through the process of breaking.”

“When the original film came out I was a grumpy, rebellious 18 year old so the last thing I wanted to watch was Mamma Mia,” Jeremy added. “So only now, when the trailers are out, the posters are up and we are on the side of buses am I beginning to realise how big the fanbase is. How nice to have a movie coming out that people already like!”