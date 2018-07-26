Heidi Klum Opens Up About Relationship With Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz & Their 17 Year Age Gap

Heidi Klum is opening up about the 17-year age gap between herself and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz.

The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent star discussed her relationship with the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel musician in an interview with InStyle.

“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” she said.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

