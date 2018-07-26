Molly Sims Dishes On Her Summers in the Hamptons

Molly Sims bounces around on a trampoline shaped like an Amazon Echo Dot while attending the Alexa for Families event on Tuesday (July 24) in New York City.

The 45-year-old model, who is a big fan of the family-friendly Alexa device, recently opened up about spending summers in the Hamptons with her family.

“It feels so big, but yet it’s so small… it’s just a feeling,” Molly told Hamptons Magazine.

“I don’t think the Hamptons have changed, I think we’ve changed,” she added. “You had to go to the best restaurant, and now it’s more about our company than where we’re going.”

At the event she told guests, “We are LOVING spending time in the Hamptons – having the best time. Kids are in camp, having the greatest time. I’m producing my first show with The Home Edit. I met them and I knew you couldn’t make up that chemistry.”