Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry &amp; Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 4:44 pm

Molly Sims Dishes On Her Summers in the Hamptons

Molly Sims Dishes On Her Summers in the Hamptons

Molly Sims bounces around on a trampoline shaped like an Amazon Echo Dot while attending the Alexa for Families event on Tuesday (July 24) in New York City.

The 45-year-old model, who is a big fan of the family-friendly Alexa device, recently opened up about spending summers in the Hamptons with her family.

“It feels so big, but yet it’s so small… it’s just a feeling,” Molly told Hamptons Magazine.

“I don’t think the Hamptons have changed, I think we’ve changed,” she added. “You had to go to the best restaurant, and now it’s more about our company than where we’re going.”

At the event she told guests, “We are LOVING spending time in the Hamptons – having the best time. Kids are in camp, having the greatest time. I’m producing my first show with The Home Edit. I met them and I knew you couldn’t make up that chemistry.”
Just Jared on Facebook
molly sims alexa event 01
molly sims alexa event 02
molly sims alexa event 03
molly sims alexa event 04
molly sims alexa event 05
molly sims alexa event 06
molly sims alexa event 07
molly sims alexa event 08
molly sims alexa event 09
molly sims alexa event 10
molly sims alexa event 11
molly sims alexa event 12
molly sims alexa event 13
molly sims alexa event 14
molly sims alexa event 15
molly sims alexa event 16
molly sims alexa event 17
molly sims alexa event 18
molly sims alexa event 19
molly sims alexa event 20
molly sims alexa event 21
molly sims alexa event 22
molly sims alexa event 23
molly sims alexa event 24
molly sims alexa event 25
molly sims alexa event 26
molly sims alexa event 27

Photos: Michael Simon
Posted to: Molly Sims

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr