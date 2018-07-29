Top Stories
Paris Hilton Celebrates Launch of Skincare Line in Las Vegas!

Paris Hilton Celebrates Launch of Skincare Line in Las Vegas!

Paris Hilton is a golden goddess!

The 37-year-old was seen at the launch for her new skincare line at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday evening (July 28) in Las Vegas.

“Beyond excited to be launching my #ParisHiltonSkincare line! My 100% natural, anti-aging line will leave your skin looking perfect & flawless!,” Paris recently tweeted about the line. It’s available to purchase right now if you’re interested!

