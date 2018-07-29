Paris Hilton Celebrates Launch of Skincare Line in Las Vegas!
Paris Hilton is a golden goddess!
The 37-year-old was seen at the launch for her new skincare line at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday evening (July 28) in Las Vegas.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Hilton
“Beyond excited to be launching my #ParisHiltonSkincare line! My 100% natural, anti-aging line will leave your skin looking perfect & flawless!,” Paris recently tweeted about the line. It’s available to purchase right now if you’re interested!
20+ pictures inside of Paris Hilton attending the launch party for her skincare line….