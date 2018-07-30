Top Stories
Mon, 30 July 2018 at 9:49 pm

'24' Prequel From Original Series Creator In The Works

There’s a 24 prequel in the works, according to THR.

Original creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran are teaming up to pen a show that tells the origin story of how Jack Bauer became Jack Bauer.

The show, which originally starred Kiefer Sutherland, would reportedly be an ongoing series.

Previous 24 spinoffs, like 24: Legacy or 24: Live Another Day, have been closed-ended limited series.

24 originally ran for eight seasons, followed by Live Another Day.

Legacy premiered back in 2017 and was cancelled after its 12-episode first season.
