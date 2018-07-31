Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 1:34 pm

'Incredibles 2' Becomes Third Disney Movie to Make $1 Billion in 2018!

Incredibles 2 achieved something, well, incredible!

The Disney movie just passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office according to Entertainment Weekly, making it the third Disney film to do so in 2018.

The film joins Black Panther ($1.3 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion) in the Disney billionaire club, and is now just the seventh animated movie in history to cross that number.

It’s also the ninth biggest overall release in U.S. history!

Besides the Disney titles, the only other movie to pass the $1 billion mark in 2018 is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has achieved over $1.2 billion at the box office.

Congrats, Disney!
Photos: Disney/Pixar
