Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss, Pack on PDA on London Date Night!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jacob Sartorius Split, Share Statements on the Breakup

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 9:03 pm

Kiersey Clemons In Talks for Live-Action Role in 'Lady & The Tramp' Remake!

Kiersey Clemons is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney film Lady and the Tramp!

The 24-year-old actress will possibly play one of the few live-action roles in the movie, according to Variety.

Kiersey is in talks to play Darling, “the owner of Lady, who, after having a baby, becomes distant from the dog. Lady eventually ends up wandering the streets, where she meets Tramp.”

Justin Theroux will voice the role of the Tramp.

You might recognize Kiersey from films like Hearts Beat Loud, Flatliners, and Neighbors 2.
