Dakota Fanning & Boyfriend Henry Frye Share a Laugh After Lunch

Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye make a cute couple during their lunch outing!

The 24-year-old The Alienist actress and her boyfriend were all smiles after wrapping up their meal on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

Dakota carried her leftovers and sported a floral crop top, matching leggings, and white and yellow sneakers, accessorizing with a chain necklace and a pair of oval shades.

Henry, wrapping his arm around Dakota, kept it casual in a striped shirt, matching shorts, teal sneakers, and brown and yellow sunglasses.

Back in May, the couple walked their first red carpet together.

Dakota and Henry have been dating since at least late last year. ICYMI, see pics of them sharing a courtside kiss at a New York Knicks basketball game!