Top Stories
Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving the Hospital This Week

Wed, 01 August 2018 at 10:12 pm

Jessica Simpson Steps Out With Husband Eric Johnson in NYC!

Jessica Simpson Steps Out With Husband Eric Johnson in NYC!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are enjoying the day together!

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and the 38-year-old retired football player were spotted stepping out on the town on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

Jessica looked pretty in a purple and black flower print dress at one point in the day while heading out. Later on, she wore a Genesis band tee alongside her husband, who whore a Jimi Hendrix shirt, for a night out together in the city.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica simpson eric johnson new york city august 2018 01
jessica simpson eric johnson new york city august 2018 02
jessica simpson eric johnson new york city august 2018 03
jessica simpson eric johnson new york city august 2018 04
jessica simpson eric johnson new york city august 2018 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • French Montana was the target in an armed home robbery - TMZ
  • Meet the hosts of DWTS: Juniors - Just Jared Jr
  • Tristan Thompson gets dragged on Instagram - TooFab
  • It doesn't look like Anna Wintour is leaving Conde Nast anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This singer is back on the market - Just Jared Jr