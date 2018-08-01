Jessica Simpson Steps Out With Husband Eric Johnson in NYC!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are enjoying the day together!

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and the 38-year-old retired football player were spotted stepping out on the town on Wednesday (August 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

Jessica looked pretty in a purple and black flower print dress at one point in the day while heading out. Later on, she wore a Genesis band tee alongside her husband, who whore a Jimi Hendrix shirt, for a night out together in the city.