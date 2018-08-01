Lin-Manuel Miranda Reunites with 'Hamilton' Co-Stars at 'Twelfth Night' Opening in Central Park!

Lin-Manuel Miranda happily poses alongside his pal, director Thomas Kail, while hitting the carpet at the opening night of Public Works’ Twelfth Night held at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park on Tuesday (July 31) in New York City.

The 38-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by his former Hamilton co-stars Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo, as well as Rachel Dratch and Brandon Victor Dixon, who also came out to show their support.

“Yup. Public Works by @PublicTheaterNY is my favorite show every year, this year’s production of Twelfth Night is no different,” Lin tweeted about the production. “Brava @ShainaTaub!!! Bravo you extraordinary company!!!”

Performances began July 17 and are scheduled through August 19.