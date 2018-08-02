Top Stories
Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu Covers Fashion Magazine!

Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu Covers Fashion Magazine!

Constance Wu is on the cover of Fashion magazine’s new issue!

Here’s what the 36-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star had to share with the mag…

On feeling an obligation to represent Asians in Hollywood: “I have a pretty good capacity to talk about [the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood] in such a way that it’s as clear and insightful as it can be in the moment. I actually think it’s kind of a privilege and an honour–and an obligation.”

On her lack of cooking skills: “No way. I can’t even cook. I don’t own a rice cooker. I microwave rice from Trader Joe’s. I’m the worst Asian ever.”

On speaking her truth and not worrying about the consequences: “Of course I want to get more jobs. But at what cost? If me speaking my mind about something that I think really matters is going to take a part away from me, then that’s not the part I want. Those aren’t people I want to work with. Not because they’re not great but because we have different values and I’m going to feel like shit the whole time I’m on that set.”

FYI: Constance is wearing Dior.

For more from Constance, visit FashionMagazine.com.
Credit: Max Abadian
