Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu Covers Fashion Magazine!

Constance Wu is on the cover of Fashion magazine’s new issue!

Here’s what the 36-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star had to share with the mag…

On feeling an obligation to represent Asians in Hollywood: “I have a pretty good capacity to talk about [the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood] in such a way that it’s as clear and insightful as it can be in the moment. I actually think it’s kind of a privilege and an honour–and an obligation.”

On her lack of cooking skills: “No way. I can’t even cook. I don’t own a rice cooker. I microwave rice from Trader Joe’s. I’m the worst Asian ever.”

On speaking her truth and not worrying about the consequences: “Of course I want to get more jobs. But at what cost? If me speaking my mind about something that I think really matters is going to take a part away from me, then that’s not the part I want. Those aren’t people I want to work with. Not because they’re not great but because we have different values and I’m going to feel like shit the whole time I’m on that set.”

FYI: Constance is wearing Dior.

