Pete Wentz Keeps It Colorful While Grabbing Lunch in LA

Sat, 04 August 2018 at 6:00 am

Pete Wentz flashes a smile and a peace sign while stepping out for lunch!

The 39-year-old Fall Out Boy musician was spotted picking up a to-go order from Joan’s on Third on Thursday (August 2) in Studio City, Calif.

He stood out in a bright green tie-dye t-shirt, which he paired with black shorts, purple socks, and black and white checked shoes, completing his look with yellow-tinted shades.

“I always wait til August in la to begin ordering soup at lunch 🌝🤢,” he tweeted that same day, adding, “The ‘rahhhh’ adlib Beyonce does in apeshit is me when I choose a sandwich over salad at lunch.”

Back in May, Pete and girlfriend Meagan Camper welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Marvel. The duo also welcomed son Saint in 2014, and Pete has 9-year-old son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.
