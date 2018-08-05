Luke Evans Shows Off His Buff Bod on a Butterfly Float!

Luke Evans is looking fine!

The 39-year-old Clash of the Titans actor posted a hot shirtless selfie on Sunday (August 5) while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

Luke was hanging out in the water at Lido di Lenno beach resort.

“Thanks @missoni for my water wings. Lake como has never seen the likes of it!!! And @lidodilenno for the best food, service and music I could wish for on a Sunday….Bellissimo!!!👌🏼,” Luke captioned the hot pic.

Luke also posted a cool timelapse video while riding a funicular in Lake Como. ““The only way is up, baby, you and me now!!” #funicolare #lakecomo,” he wrote.

