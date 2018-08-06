Top Stories
The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 5:39 pm

Rachel Bloom Talks 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Series Finale

Rachel Bloom Talks 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Series Finale

Rachel Bloom shares a sweet moment on stage with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna at The CW’s portion of the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Monday (August 6) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the panel by cast members Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, and Pete Gardner.

Rachel opened up at the panel about the show’s upcoming series finale, which is at the end of season four. The finale is just how she and Aline envisioned it to be when the show was pitched to other networks.

“Every season was a different lens of what it meant to be a crazy ex from the inside out,” Rachel said. “There are network executives around town that know how our series ends if they remember or care — because they passed.”

An original character, who hasn’t been seen since season two, will also be recast for the upcoming fourth and final season!
