James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet

James Corden explained why Kanye West has never been on Carpool Karaoke – because he’s cancelled a few times!

Kris Jenner made an appearance on James‘ show on Tuesday (August 7), and she asked him during the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment, “Why haven’t you done a Carpool Karaoke with [Kanye West] yet?”

James offered a straight forward answer, responding, “We’ve tried! He’s canceled twice, maybe even three times. He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car and by the time the call finished, I was outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time,’” James answered. “He did send me a lovely gift; he sent me these incredible flowers in a cube…which I’d never seen before. And he sent me a pair of Yeezys. People were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive!’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they cost my show $45,000!’ But we love him! He’s my dream! He knows that. He’s my absolute dream.”