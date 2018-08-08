Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Grab Coffee in Malibu!

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are starting their day bright and early!

The Pretty Woman actress and the Normal Heart cinematographer grabbed a morning coffee together on Wednesday (August 8) in Malibu, Calif.

Julia recently attended a special gala performance of Pretty Woman: The Musical in New York City with Barbara Marshall, the wife of the late director Garry Marshall, earlier this month.

Pretty Woman is currently in previews on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Samantha Barks and Andy Karl in the lead roles.