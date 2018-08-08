Top Stories
Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 8:39 pm

Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Grab Coffee in Malibu!

Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Grab Coffee in Malibu!

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are starting their day bright and early!

The Pretty Woman actress and the Normal Heart cinematographer grabbed a morning coffee together on Wednesday (August 8) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Roberts

Julia recently attended a special gala performance of Pretty Woman: The Musical in New York City with Barbara Marshall, the wife of the late director Garry Marshall, earlier this month.

Pretty Woman is currently in previews on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Samantha Barks and Andy Karl in the lead roles.
