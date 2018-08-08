Priyanka Chopra Starts Filming 'The Sky is Pink' in India

Priyanka Chopra has begun production on her next movie, The Sky is Pink.

The 36-year-old actress is starring in the movie about the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died at the age of 18 in 2015.

The film just began production in Mumbai, India and other filming locations include Delhi, London and the Andamans.

“This film is very personal and precious,” director Shonali Bose told Variety. “In January 2015 18-year-old Aisha Chaudhary watched the trailer of my film Margarita, With A Straw 30 times and told her parents she hoped to live to see the film. She died a few weeks later without that wish being fulfilled. Her parents took six months to track me down and say that they only wanted one filmmaker in the world to tell their daughter’s story. They knew that a few years prior I too had lost a child.”

Priyanka will be a co-producer on the project.