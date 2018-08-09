Joey King & 'Slender Man' Cast Give an Inside Look in Exclusive Vignette - Watch!

Joey King is taking us behind-the-scenes of Slender Man, which you can watch exclusively at JustJared.com!

The 19-year-old actress is joined by fellow co-stars Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Annalise Basso to discuss their scary new movie.

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends, fascinated by the internet lore of the Slender Man, attempt to prove that he doesn’t actually exist – until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

Slender Man hits theaters on August 10. Watch the cast discuss the movie below!