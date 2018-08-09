Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Chiseled Shirtless Body While Relaxing with Wife Amelia in Italy!

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Explains the Photos of Him Crying with Hailey Baldwin

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea &amp; DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Wait, Are Iggy Azalea & DeAndre Hopkins Actually Dating?

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 12:44 pm

Joey King & 'Slender Man' Cast Give an Inside Look in Exclusive Vignette - Watch!

Joey King & 'Slender Man' Cast Give an Inside Look in Exclusive Vignette - Watch!

Joey King is taking us behind-the-scenes of Slender Man, which you can watch exclusively at JustJared.com!

The 19-year-old actress is joined by fellow co-stars Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Annalise Basso to discuss their scary new movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King

In a small town in Massachusetts, a group of friends, fascinated by the internet lore of the Slender Man, attempt to prove that he doesn’t actually exist – until one of them mysteriously goes missing.

Slender Man hits theaters on August 10. Watch the cast discuss the movie below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Annalise Basso, Exclusive, Jaz Sinclair, Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Max Joseph is leaving Catfish after seven seasons - TMZ
  • Find out who joined Jaden Smith on the red carpet - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Kim Kardashian has turned into a viral meme - TooFab
  • Find out which actor has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the latest trailer for The Nutcracker & the Four Realms - Just Jared Jr