Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Summer Style in Baby Blue Dress

Thu, 09 August 2018 at 10:40 pm

Kendall Jenner is putting her summer style on display!

The 22-year-old model was spotted stepping out for lunch with friends on Thursday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a strapless baby blue dress featuring ruffles and an open back. Kendall paired the dress with a black crop top and white sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of thin sunglasses.

Last weekend, Kendall was seen buying video games with boyfriend Ben Simmons.

Photos: Backgrid USA
