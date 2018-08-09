Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Summer Style in Baby Blue Dress

Kendall Jenner is putting her summer style on display!

The 22-year-old model was spotted stepping out for lunch with friends on Thursday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a strapless baby blue dress featuring ruffles and an open back. Kendall paired the dress with a black crop top and white sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of thin sunglasses.

Last weekend, Kendall was seen buying video games with boyfriend Ben Simmons.

