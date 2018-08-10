Alexandra Daddario Shows Some Skin While Out With Friends
Alexandra Daddario is all smiles while stepping out with her pals!
The 32-year-old Baywatch star was spotted getting into her car on Thursday night (August 9) in Los Angeles.
She looked stylish in a black and white checked cut-out dress with a high slit, finishing off her look with colorful slip-on sneakers and a teal “TRF” purse.
“Hollywood is getting to me today, so I’m tweeting and eating cake,” she tweeted that same day.
ICYMI, Alexandra was recently seen kissing MSNBC host Ari Melber.
