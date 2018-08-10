Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 2:57 pm

Alexandra Daddario Shows Some Skin While Out With Friends

Alexandra Daddario Shows Some Skin While Out With Friends

Alexandra Daddario is all smiles while stepping out with her pals!

The 32-year-old Baywatch star was spotted getting into her car on Thursday night (August 9) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexandra Daddario

She looked stylish in a black and white checked cut-out dress with a high slit, finishing off her look with colorful slip-on sneakers and a teal “TRF” purse.

“Hollywood is getting to me today, so I’m tweeting and eating cake,” she tweeted that same day.

ICYMI, Alexandra was recently seen kissing MSNBC host Ari Melber.
Just Jared on Facebook
alexandra daddario smiles for the camera while out with friends 01
alexandra daddario smiles for the camera while out with friends 02
alexandra daddario smiles for the camera while out with friends 03
alexandra daddario smiles for the camera while out with friends 04
alexandra daddario smiles for the camera while out with friends 05
alexandra daddario smiles for the camera while out with friends 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Armstrong has been hospitalized after bloody bike crash - TMZ
  • Why Don't We has a new album coming out soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian stands by her Tyson Beckford diss - TooFab
  • Maria Menounos opens up about life after her brain tumor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nathan Kress has undergone back surgery - Just Jared Jr