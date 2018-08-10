Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 1:58 pm

Charlize Theron Steps Out for 'Tully' SAG Foundation Screening!

Charlize Theron keeps it chic and sophisticated in a two-piece assemble while striking a pose at her SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening for Tully held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Thursday (August 9) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress then sat down for a special Q&A to answer fan questions following the screening for the film, which was recently released on DVD, Blu-ray and OnDemand.

That same evening, Charlize rocked a sophisticated black dress to hit the red carpet at the 2018 Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Grants Banquet.
