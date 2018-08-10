Kate Upton's Husband Justin Verlander Says She Saved Him During Battle With Depression

Top Stories
Kate Upton‘s husband Justin Verlander is opening up about his private struggle with depression.

The 35-year-old baseball pitcher says Kate helped save his life after a shoulder injury seemed to put career in jeopardy.

At one point, Justin was booed by fans and some even blamed his relationship with Kate for his decline.

“She was instrumental in me not…like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s**t,” Justin told Bleacher Report.

He continued, “I don’t like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you’re not supposed to…But [Kate] was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist. Somebody I could trust with…worries about my career. Worries about, Can I make it? Worries about what I’m going through to get back.”

Kate added, “It was so emotional. He was in so much pain, and he was just trying to find the best path back.”

Eventually, Justin decided to enter physical rehab, where he learned to adjust his playing style and got his career back on the right path.

“Who knows, if I’m even here if it wasn’t for her?” Justin said.

Photos: Getty
