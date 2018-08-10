Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Katharine McPhee Takes a Night Off from Broadway for a Hometown Concert!

Katharine McPhee performs on stage during a special one night only concert at Burton Chace Park on Thursday (August 9) in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

The 34-year-old entertainer took the night off from her musical Waitress and flew to Los Angeles for the day just to perform the show, which was booked before she extended her run on Broadway.

Kat told the crowd how she rarely gets to perform in her hometown of L.A., so it was definitely a treat for both her and the audience. She performed a bunch of her favorite standards, including “Somewhere” from West Side Story, the title track from her album I Fall in Love Too Easily, and “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”

Kat also performed Smash songs like “Don’t Forget Me,” “That’s Life,” and “Heart Shaped Wreckage,” as well as the Waitress eleven o’clock number “She Used to Be Mine.”

After the show, Kat was spotted having dinner with her family at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.
