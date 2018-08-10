Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 1:04 pm

Kesha Celebrates 'Rainbow - The FIlm' at Special Fan Screening!

Kesha Celebrates 'Rainbow - The FIlm' at Special Fan Screening!

Kesha is all smiles while greeting fans outside of The Metrograph ahead of her special fan screening of Rainbow – The Film hosted by Apple Music on Thursday (August 9) in New York City.

Directed by the 31-year-old “Praying” hit-maker along with her brother Lagan Sebert and Kevin Hayden, Rainbow – The Film details the creation of her album Rainbow and echoes her most recent LP’s messages of self-love, perseverance and strength.

“I executive produced Rainbow which was the first album I’ve ever had complete creative control over and I chose to work with some dear friends like Ben Folds, Drew Pearson, Ricky Reed, and Stuart Crichton among many other amazing and kind humans,” Kesha tweeted. “I’m excited to share my story with you, animals. Thank you for always being there for me, I love you all 💖🦄”

Rainbow – The Film is available to stream on Apple Music now – Watch the trailer below!


Kesha ‘Rainbow – The Film’ [Official Trailer] | Apple Music
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty Images for Apple Music, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kesha

