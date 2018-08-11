Britney Spears Reflects on '...Baby One More Time' 20 Years After Its Release!

Can you believe that Britney Spears‘ iconic song “…Baby One More Time” came out 20 years ago?!

While celebrating the milestone of one of her biggest hits, the 36-year-old pop star opened up about the song and says she didn’t think it was going to be as big as it became.

“The whole song is about that stress that we all go through as teens,” Britney told The Guardian. “I knew it was a great song. It was different and I loved it, [but] I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received.”

Britney released the song back in October 1998 which reached number 1 on the music charts in the United States as well as in 10 other countries. The song was featured on Britney‘s debut album of the same name which she released in January 1999.

“Wow, that went quick. It was such a fun and crazy time,” Britney continued. “It was a bit of a blur.”

Watch the music video for “…Baby One More Time” below!