Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent &amp; More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 11:02 am

'The Meg' Is Exceeding Box Office Expectations!

'The Meg' Is Exceeding Box Office Expectations!

The Meg is on track for a possible $40 million debut at the weekend box office, which exceeds expectations from experts.

The shark movie, starring Jason Statham, earned an estimated $16.5 million on Friday, including the $4 million it grossed during Thursday night previews.

The film reportedly cost around $150 million to make, so it still has a long ways to go to make back its investment.

Also opening in theaters this weekend are Slender Man, which will gross around $10-11 million, and BlacKkKlansman, which will gross around $9-10 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Box Office, Jason Statham, Movies, The Meg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner got a $5,000 floral arrangement for her birthday - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid and The Weeknd coupled up at Kylie's 21st birthday party - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West was speechless after this question from Jimmy Kimmel - TooFab
  • Here's all the details about AHS: Apocalypse we have so far - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale reunited with a St. Jude cancer patient she met years ago - Just Jared Jr