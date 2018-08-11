'The Meg' Is Exceeding Box Office Expectations!

The Meg is on track for a possible $40 million debut at the weekend box office, which exceeds expectations from experts.

The shark movie, starring Jason Statham, earned an estimated $16.5 million on Friday, including the $4 million it grossed during Thursday night previews.

The film reportedly cost around $150 million to make, so it still has a long ways to go to make back its investment.

Also opening in theaters this weekend are Slender Man, which will gross around $10-11 million, and BlacKkKlansman, which will gross around $9-10 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.