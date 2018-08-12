Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum &amp; Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin &amp; Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sun, 12 August 2018 at 10:42 pm

Louis Tomlinson Wins Choice Male Artist at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Louis Tomlinson Wins Choice Male Artist at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Louis Tomlinson takes home one of the big awards at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 26-year-old singer won the surfboard for Choice Male Artist at the awards show held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

Despite skipping the red carpet, Louis hit the stage looking handsome in a gray and navy bomber jacket over a white polo shirt as he accepted the award.

You can check out the list of winners at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards here!

Congrats Louis!
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson wins choice male artist at teen choice awards 01
louis tomlinson wins choice male artist at teen choice awards 02
louis tomlinson wins choice male artist at teen choice awards 03
louis tomlinson wins choice male artist at teen choice awards 04
louis tomlinson wins choice male artist at teen choice awards 05

Photos: Fox
Posted to: 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Louis Tomlinson, Teen Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heidi Klum introduces 14-year-old daughter Leni to her father for the first time - TMZ
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just took the "Spicy Noodle Challenge" - Just Jared Jr
  • Ruby Rose deletes her Twitter account over Batwoman casting backlash - TooFab
  • Here's everything we know about American Horror Story: Apocalypse - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meet the newest Riverdale cast member - Just Jared Jr