Louis Tomlinson Wins Choice Male Artist at Teen Choice Awards 2018!

Louis Tomlinson takes home one of the big awards at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards!

The 26-year-old singer won the surfboard for Choice Male Artist at the awards show held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

Despite skipping the red carpet, Louis hit the stage looking handsome in a gray and navy bomber jacket over a white polo shirt as he accepted the award.

You can check out the list of winners at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards here!

Congrats Louis!