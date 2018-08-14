'America's Got Talent' Stars Celebrate After First Live Show of Season 13!

Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Mel B walk the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre following the first live show of America’s Got Talent season 13 on Tuesday (August 14) in Hollywood.

Also joining the ladies were Heidi and Mel‘s fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

During the episode, 12 of the contestants in the Top 36 performed and seven of them will advance to the semi-finals. The acts moving forward will be announced during the results show on Wednesday night.

FYI: Heidi is wearing Zuhair Murad Couture pants.