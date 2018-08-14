Bruno Mars Announces New Special Guests for Upcoming Tour
Bruno Mars has announced the special guests who will replace Cardi B on the upcoming finale leg of the 24K Magic World Tour!
Cardi B was originally slated to join Bruno on the tour, but she dropped out as she is not ready to go back on the road after giving birth to a baby girl this summer.
Bruno has been traveling around the globe on the 24K Magic World Tour since March 2017 and he will have made over 135 stops around the world when the tour wraps in November.
The final leg of the tour will end in Bruno‘s home state of Hawaii with a record-breaking three shows at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
Click inside to see who the four stars joining the tour…
Ciara, Ella Mai, Boyz II Men, and Charlie Wilson will rotate dates on the tour. See the full list below!
Sept. 7 – Denver, CO (Boyz II Men) – Pepsi Center
Sept. 8 – Denver, CO (Boyz II Men) – Pepsi Center
Sept. 11 – St. Paul, MN (Charlie Wilson) – Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 12 – St. Paul, MN (Charlie Wilson) – Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 15 – Detroit, MI (Charlie Wilson) – Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI (Charlie Wilson) – Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 19 – Philadelphia, PA (Boyz II Men) – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA (Boyz II Men) – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON (Ciara) – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 23 – Toronto, ON (Ciara) – Air Canada Centre
Sept. 27 – Boston, MA (Ciara) – TD Garden
Sept. 28 – Boston, MA (Ciara) – TD Garden
Oct. 1 – Newark, NJ (Ciara) – Prudential Center
Oct. 2 – Newark, NJ (Ciara) – Prudential Center
Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY (Ella Mai) – Barclays Center
Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, NY (Ella Mai) – Barclays Center
Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN (Ella Mai) – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 – Nashville, TN (Ella Mai) – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK (Ella Mai) – BOK Center
Oct. 12 – Tulsa, OK (Ella Mai) – BOK Center
Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX (Charlie Wilson) – American Airlines Center
Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX (Charlie Wilson) – American Airlines Center
Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA (Boyz II Men) – STAPLES Center
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, CA (Ciara) – STAPLES Center
Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA (Ella Mai) – STAPLES Center
Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA (Charlie Wilson) – STAPLES Center
Nov. 8 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium
Nov. 10 – Honolulu, HI (The Green & Common Kings) – Aloha Stadium
Nov. 11 – Honolulu, HI (The Green & Common Kings) – Aloha Stadium