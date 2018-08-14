Bruno Mars Announces New Special Guests for Upcoming Tour

Bruno Mars has announced the special guests who will replace Cardi B on the upcoming finale leg of the 24K Magic World Tour!

Cardi B was originally slated to join Bruno on the tour, but she dropped out as she is not ready to go back on the road after giving birth to a baby girl this summer.

Bruno has been traveling around the globe on the 24K Magic World Tour since March 2017 and he will have made over 135 stops around the world when the tour wraps in November.

The final leg of the tour will end in Bruno‘s home state of Hawaii with a record-breaking three shows at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

Click inside to see who the four stars joining the tour…

Ciara, Ella Mai, Boyz II Men, and Charlie Wilson will rotate dates on the tour. See the full list below!

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO (Boyz II Men) – Pepsi Center

Sept. 8 – Denver, CO (Boyz II Men) – Pepsi Center

Sept. 11 – St. Paul, MN (Charlie Wilson) – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 – St. Paul, MN (Charlie Wilson) – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 15 – Detroit, MI (Charlie Wilson) – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI (Charlie Wilson) – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 19 – Philadelphia, PA (Boyz II Men) – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA (Boyz II Men) – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON (Ciara) – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 23 – Toronto, ON (Ciara) – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 27 – Boston, MA (Ciara) – TD Garden

Sept. 28 – Boston, MA (Ciara) – TD Garden

Oct. 1 – Newark, NJ (Ciara) – Prudential Center

Oct. 2 – Newark, NJ (Ciara) – Prudential Center

Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY (Ella Mai) – Barclays Center

Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, NY (Ella Mai) – Barclays Center

Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN (Ella Mai) – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 – Nashville, TN (Ella Mai) – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK (Ella Mai) – BOK Center

Oct. 12 – Tulsa, OK (Ella Mai) – BOK Center

Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX (Charlie Wilson) – American Airlines Center

Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX (Charlie Wilson) – American Airlines Center

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA (Boyz II Men) – STAPLES Center

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, CA (Ciara) – STAPLES Center

Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA (Ella Mai) – STAPLES Center

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, CA (Charlie Wilson) – STAPLES Center

Nov. 8 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium

Nov. 10 – Honolulu, HI (The Green & Common Kings) – Aloha Stadium

Nov. 11 – Honolulu, HI (The Green & Common Kings) – Aloha Stadium