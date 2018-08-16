Peter Facinelli Gets Support from Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison & Daughters at 'Breaking & Exiting' Premiere!

Peter Facinelli happily poses alongside his girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his directorial debut film Breaking & Exiting held at the Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor-director and Lily were joined at the event by his three daughters – 11-year-old Fiona Eve Facinelli, 21-year-old Luca Bella Facinelli and 15-year-old Lola Ray Facinelli.

Also in attendance at the premiere were the stars of the film Milo Gibson, Jordan Hinson and Justine Wachsberger, as well as Ryan Carnes who came out to show his support.

The movie is about Harry (Milo), a charming house thief, who gets more than he bargains for during an attempted burglary when he stumbles upon Daisy (Jordan) and decides to save her from herself, sending both of them into a darkly comedic journey of self-discovery and love – Watch the trailer here!