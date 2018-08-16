Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 4:21 pm

Peter Facinelli Gets Support from Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison & Daughters at 'Breaking & Exiting' Premiere!

Peter Facinelli Gets Support from Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison & Daughters at 'Breaking & Exiting' Premiere!

Peter Facinelli happily poses alongside his girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his directorial debut film Breaking & Exiting held at the Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor-director and Lily were joined at the event by his three daughters – 11-year-old Fiona Eve Facinelli, 21-year-old Luca Bella Facinelli and 15-year-old Lola Ray Facinelli.

Also in attendance at the premiere were the stars of the film Milo Gibson, Jordan Hinson and Justine Wachsberger, as well as Ryan Carnes who came out to show his support.

The movie is about Harry (Milo), a charming house thief, who gets more than he bargains for during an attempted burglary when he stumbles upon Daisy (Jordan) and decides to save her from herself, sending both of them into a darkly comedic journey of self-discovery and love – Watch the trailer here!

Just Jared on Facebook
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 01
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 02
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 03
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 04
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 05
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 06
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 07
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 08
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 09
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 10
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 11
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 12
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 13
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 14
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 15
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 16
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 17
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 18
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 19
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 20
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 21
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 22
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 23
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 24
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 25
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 26
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 27
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 28
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 29
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 30
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 31
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 32
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 33
peter facinelli gets support from girlfriend lily anne harrison daughters at breaking exiting 34

Credit: Apega; Photos: WENN, Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Fiona Facinelli, Jordan Hinson, Justine Wachsberger, Lily Anne Harrison, Lola Facinelli, Luca Facinelli, Milo Gibson, Peter Facinelli

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr