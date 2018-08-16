Showtime Comments on Ruth Wilson's Exit from 'The Affair'

Ruth Wilson wears two similar-colored outfits while making appearances at SiriusXM and the Build Series on Thursday (August 16) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress was joined by her The Little Stranger co-star Domhnall Gleeson and director Lenny Abrahamson at Build. Their film hits theater on August 31.

Ruth has been addressing her exit from the Showtime series The Affair on her press tour, though she says she’s not allowed why she decided to leave.

Showtime just released a statement to explain her departure.

“We can’t speak for Ruth, but heading into season four everyone agreed the character’s story had run its course. Ultimately, it felt like the most powerful creative decision would be to end Alison’s arc at the moment when she had finally achieved self-empowerment,” Showtime said in a statement (via Variety). “The impact of her loss will be felt as the series concludes next season. We thank the many fans who embraced the character of Alison and especially thank Ruth for her indelible work over the past four seasons.”