Fri, 17 August 2018 at 1:52 pm

Aretha Franklin's Cause of Death Revealed

Aretha Franklin‘s cause of death has been revealed in her official death certificate.

The late music icon, who died at her home in Detroit, Mich. on Thursday (August 16) at 9:50 AM, died as the result of pancreatic cancer according to the document, via TMZ.

The certificate also says that Aretha will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit. The site is also the final resting place of Rosa Parks.

She was reportedly surrounded by friends and family when she passed, and had been in failing health for “many months” under hospice care.

Aretha‘s family is currently planning a four-day celebration of her life with an open casket public at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, followed by her funeral at Greater Grace Temple for close friends and family.

Our thoughts are with Aretha‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
