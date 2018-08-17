Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Join Their Parents For Dinner in India!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s families are finally meeting each other!

The newly engaged couple stepped out with their parents on Friday night (August 17) at the JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai, India.

Nick was joined by his dad Kevin Sr. and mom Denise while Priyanka was accompanied by her mother Madhu.

The Jonas family arrived in India the evening before so that the two families could celebrate the engagement.

Priyanka recently debuted her stunning engagement ring on a friend’s Instagram account.

