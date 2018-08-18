Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Named Highest-Paid Actress in the World

Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Officially Announce Engagement!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made it official – they are getting married!

The couple announced their engagement after taking part in a Roka ceremony in India.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Nick captioned a photo from the event. Check it out below!

Priyanka shared the same pic with the caption, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

The pair’s families all gathered together over the weekend to meet and be together to witness the ceremony, which is a pre-wedding event for Indian weddings.

A Roka ceremony brings the official announcement of the consent of both the boy and the girl getting married. Both the families get together for the first time and exchange various gifts with one other, as well as bless the engaged couple.

Congrats again to Nick and Priyanka!

