Nicki Minaj Wins Best Hip-Hop Award at MTV VMAs 2018!

Nicki Minaj hits the stage to accept her award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The 35-year-old entertainer won the award for Best Hip-Hop for her “Chun-Li” video.

Nicki beat out Cardi B and 21 Savage‘s “Bartier Cardi,” The Carters‘ “Apeshit,” J. Cole‘s “ATM,” Drake‘s “God’s Plan,” and Migos ft. Drake‘s “Walk It Talk It.”

Nicki is flying by helicopter during the show to a remote location for her performance.

FYI: Nicki is wearing an Off-White dress.