Glennis Grace Belts Out 'Greatest Showman' Tune in 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals - Watch!

Glennis Grace just wowed the crowds with another incredible performance on America’s Got Talent!

The 40-year-old singer hit the stage during the live quarterfinals on Thursday night (August 21) with a performance of “Never Enough” from the hit movie The Greatest Showman.

During her audition, Glennis slayed the stage with a performance of Whitney Houston‘s “Run to You.”

Glennis first rose to fame in her native The Netherlands after she competed in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest in her home country and is now looking to make it big in the United States.

