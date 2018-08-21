Top Stories
Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 9:53 pm

Glennis Grace Belts Out 'Greatest Showman' Tune in 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals - Watch!

Glennis Grace Belts Out 'Greatest Showman' Tune in 'America's Got Talent' Quarterfinals - Watch!

Glennis Grace just wowed the crowds with another incredible performance on America’s Got Talent!

The 40-year-old singer hit the stage during the live quarterfinals on Thursday night (August 21) with a performance of “Never Enough” from the hit movie The Greatest Showman.

During her audition, Glennis slayed the stage with a performance of Whitney Houston‘s “Run to You.”

Glennis first rose to fame in her native The Netherlands after she competed in the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest in her home country and is now looking to make it big in the United States.

Make sure you check back in with JustJared.com on Wednesday night to see if Glennis is safe to compete next week!

Watch her performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Glennis Grace, The Greatest Showman, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr