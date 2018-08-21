Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Lopez Performs Her Greatest Hits for Epic VMAs 2018 Performance (Video)

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Drake Did Something Amazing for an 11-Year-Old Heart Patient

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 2:35 am

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Parents' Night Out at MTV VMAs 2018!

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Parents' Night Out at MTV VMAs 2018!

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott link arms at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 21-year-old lip kit mogul and the 26-year-old rapper – who are parents to 6-month old Stormi – sat next to each other at the show held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The event marks the couple’s first VMAs together, though they opted to walk the red carpet separately.

Kylie looked chic in an ivory tailored double breasted mini dress with matching heels, and Travis sported a casual plaid jacket, t-shirt, and black embellished pants.

During the show, Travis performed songs from his hot new album Astroworld.

FYI: Kylie is wearing Tom Ford with Olgana Paris heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a Stalvey clutch.

40+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the MTV VMAs…

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 01
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 02
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 03
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 04
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 05
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 06
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 07
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 08
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 09
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 10
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 11
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 12
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 13
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 14
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 15
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 16
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 17
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 18
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 19
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 20
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 21
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 22
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 23
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 24
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 25
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 26
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 27
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 28
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 29
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 30
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 31
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 32
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 33
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 34
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 35
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 36
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 37
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 38
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 39
kylie jenner travis scott parents night out mtv vmas 2018 40

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Kylie Jenner, MTV VMAs, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr
  • candidness

    Kylie’s eyes are empty and dead.