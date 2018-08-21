Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Parents' Night Out at MTV VMAs 2018!

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott link arms at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The 21-year-old lip kit mogul and the 26-year-old rapper – who are parents to 6-month old Stormi – sat next to each other at the show held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The event marks the couple’s first VMAs together, though they opted to walk the red carpet separately.

Kylie looked chic in an ivory tailored double breasted mini dress with matching heels, and Travis sported a casual plaid jacket, t-shirt, and black embellished pants.

During the show, Travis performed songs from his hot new album Astroworld.

FYI: Kylie is wearing Tom Ford with Olgana Paris heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a Stalvey clutch.

