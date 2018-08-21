Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran Breaks Her Silence on Online Harassment After Deleting Instagram Account

Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran is speaking for the first time about being harassed online.

If you don’t know, back in June, Kelly Marie deleted her Instagram account after facing harassment and racist language.

She wrote an op-ed for the New York Times, starting, “It wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them….Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories.”

Kelly Marie continued, “And those words awakened something deep inside me — a feeling I thought I had grown out of. The same feeling I had when at 9, I stopped speaking Vietnamese altogether because I was tired of hearing other kids mock me. Or at 17, when at dinner with my white boyfriend and his family, I ordered a meal in perfect English, to the surprise of the waitress, who exclaimed, ‘Wow, it’s so cute that you have an exchange student!’”

“Their words reinforced a narrative I had heard my whole life: that I was “other,” that I didn’t belong, that I wasn’t good enough, simply because I wasn’t like them. And that feeling, I realize now, was, and is, shame, a shame for the things that made me different, a shame for the culture from which I came from. And to me, the most disappointing thing was that I felt it at all,” Kelly Marie added. “I want to live in a world where children of color don’t spend their entire adolescence wishing to be white. I want to live in a world where women are not subjected to scrutiny for their appearance, or their actions, or their general existence. I want to live in a world where people of all races, religions, socioeconomic classes, sexual orientations, gender identities and abilities are seen as what they have always been: human beings.”

She concluded, “This is the world I want to live in. And this is the world that I will continue to work toward.”