Lena Dunham Reacts to Nicki Minaj Postponing Her Tour with a Joke

Lena Dunham looks so happy while chatting on the phone outside of a coffee shop on Wednesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

That same day, Lena posted about Nicki Minaj having to postpone a portion of her tour.

Lena tweeted a quote from Nicki, writing, “‘I just don’t have time to give you all the level of show that I need to give. I really apologize but it will be worth it.’ -Nicki Minaj cancelling her tour/me cancelling lunch!!!”

Check out the newest photos of Lena Dunham in the gallery…