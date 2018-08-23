Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 1:43 pm

Lena Dunham Reacts to Nicki Minaj Postponing Her Tour with a Joke

Lena Dunham looks so happy while chatting on the phone outside of a coffee shop on Wednesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

That same day, Lena posted about Nicki Minaj having to postpone a portion of her tour.

Lena tweeted a quote from Nicki, writing, “‘I just don’t have time to give you all the level of show that I need to give. I really apologize but it will be worth it.’ -Nicki Minaj cancelling her tour/me cancelling lunch!!!”

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Lena Dunham

