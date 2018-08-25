Sia Says She Turned Down a Photo with Donald Trump

Sia was the musical guest on Donald Trump‘s episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2015 during his presidential campaign and she’s opening up about a moment with him backstage.

The singer says that Trump, with his daughter Ivanka lurking behind him with a camera in hand, approached her and said, “We’ve got to get a photo!”

Sia replied, “Actually, do you mind if we don’t? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don’t want them to think that I support your views.”

Sia tells Rolling Stone that Trump did not seem angry or hurt and said, “Oh, no problem. Then don’t.”

“It was as if he viewed me as protecting my brand,” Sia said. “He respected that. I was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and then I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhea.”