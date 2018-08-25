Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 2:14 pm

Sia Says She Turned Down a Photo with Donald Trump

Sia Says She Turned Down a Photo with Donald Trump

Sia was the musical guest on Donald Trump‘s episode of Saturday Night Live back in 2015 during his presidential campaign and she’s opening up about a moment with him backstage.

The singer says that Trump, with his daughter Ivanka lurking behind him with a camera in hand, approached her and said, “We’ve got to get a photo!”

Sia replied, “Actually, do you mind if we don’t? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don’t want them to think that I support your views.”

Sia tells Rolling Stone that Trump did not seem angry or hurt and said, “Oh, no problem. Then don’t.”

“It was as if he viewed me as protecting my brand,” Sia said. “He respected that. I was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and then I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhea.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Sia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr