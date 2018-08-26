Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 12:45 pm

Bethenny Frankel Speaks About the Reality of Losing Boyfriend Dennis Shields So Suddenly: 'It's Excruciating'

Bethenny Frankel Speaks About the Reality of Losing Boyfriend Dennis Shields So Suddenly: 'It's Excruciating'

Bethenny Frankel sent out a heartbreaking tweet about the reality of losing her on-again/off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields so suddenly.

If you missed it, Dennis passed away from an apparent overdose earlier this month.

Bethenny took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so.”

She continued, “It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo”

Our thoughts are with Bethenny at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Bethenny Frankel, Dennis Shields

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr