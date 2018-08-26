Bethenny Frankel Speaks About the Reality of Losing Boyfriend Dennis Shields So Suddenly: 'It's Excruciating'
Bethenny Frankel sent out a heartbreaking tweet about the reality of losing her on-again/off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields so suddenly.
If you missed it, Dennis passed away from an apparent overdose earlier this month.
Bethenny took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so.”
She continued, “It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo”
Our thoughts are with Bethenny at this time.
