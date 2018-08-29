Bella Hadid Flashes Abs During Night Out in WeHo

Bella Hadid arrives in style for a night out with friends at the Peppermint Club on Tuesday night (August 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old model looked hot showing off her abs in a black sports bra and gray tracksuit as she stepped out to support close pal Jesse Jo Stark at her concert.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Also stepping out for the concert was fellow model Stella Maxwell who went edgy and chic in a white T-shirt and leather pants for the show.

Over the weekend, Bella had spotted packing on the PDA with on-again boyfriend The Weeknd during an afternoon lunch.