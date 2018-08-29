Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 8:29 pm

Bella Hadid Flashes Abs During Night Out in WeHo

Bella Hadid arrives in style for a night out with friends at the Peppermint Club on Tuesday night (August 28) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 21-year-old model looked hot showing off her abs in a black sports bra and gray tracksuit as she stepped out to support close pal Jesse Jo Stark at her concert.

Also stepping out for the concert was fellow model Stella Maxwell who went edgy and chic in a white T-shirt and leather pants for the show.

Over the weekend, Bella had spotted packing on the PDA with on-again boyfriend The Weeknd during an afternoon lunch.
