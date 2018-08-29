Hilary Duff Celebrates 'Younger' Season Finale in NYC!

Hilary Duff is all smiles as she struts her way out of her hotel on Tuesday night (August 28) in New York City.

The 30-year-old pregnant dress looked super chic in a long blue dress as she stepped out ahead of the Younger season five finale.

Later that night, Hilary took to Instagram to share a post hanging out with her Younger co-stars Sutton Foster and Debi Mazar as they hung out at dinner!

“Shots shots shots….. jk jk mines a green juice lovely din with @starmandarren @suttonlenore and @debimazar @abckitchen so delishhhhh,” Hilary captioned the post.