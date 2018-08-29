Who Went Home on 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Seven Acts Advance, Five Acts Eliminated After Third Quarter-Finals Show
Five more acts have been eliminated from the competition during the third dedicated results show of Season 13 of America’s Got Talent.
The quarter-finals began two weeks ago, and 12 more acts performed on Tuesday night (August 28). Only seven of them got the chance to advance to the semi-finals, and the rest were sent home.
SEMI-FINALS: Here are the Top 21 contestants!
This is the last of three weeks of the quarter-finals. The semi-finals round begins next week, which will feature the Top 21 contestants from this season.
Click through the slideshow to see who is not moving on…
