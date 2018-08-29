Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 9:10 pm

Who Went Home on 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Seven Acts Advance, Five Acts Eliminated After Third Quarter-Finals Show

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Seven Acts Advance, Five Acts Eliminated After Third Quarter-Finals Show

Five more acts have been eliminated from the competition during the third dedicated results show of Season 13 of America’s Got Talent.

The quarter-finals began two weeks ago, and 12 more acts performed on Tuesday night (August 28). Only seven of them got the chance to advance to the semi-finals, and the rest were sent home.

SEMI-FINALS: Here are the Top 21 contestants!

This is the last of three weeks of the quarter-finals. The semi-finals round begins next week, which will feature the Top 21 contestants from this season.

Click through the slideshow to see who is not moving on…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr