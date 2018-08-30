Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 12:48 pm

Elsa Pataky & Jordan Barrett Celebrate Fendi Melbourne Flagship Store Opening!

Elsa Pataky happily strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the FENDI Melbourne Flagship Store Opening on Thursday (August 30) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by model Jordan Barrett as the celebrated the brand’s first flagship boutique in Australia.

“Watch out Melbourne, mamas are in town! 💃👍/ cuidado Melbourne, que vienen las mamás! #fendimelbourne,” Elsa captioned with her Instagram post at the event.

Over the weekend, Elsa was spotted sitting in the backseat of a car alongside her husband Chris Hemsworth while leaving the Annabel’s Club in London.
