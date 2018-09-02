Top Stories
Are Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Dating in Real Life?

Are Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Dating in Real Life?

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is the hottest new movie on Netflix and fans have been wondering if on-screen couple Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are dating in real life.

The quick answer is, no, they are not.

Lana is currently dating Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor Anthony De La Torre.

“She’s in a relationship and super happy. He’s an amazing guy and she’s so over the moon about it,” Noah told E! News about his co-star’s relationship.

When Lana was asked if she is dating Noah, she told Elle, “Uhh, well, I’m not going to answer that! I love Noah. I think he’s the greatest guy in the world. I mean who wouldn’t? He’s the internet’s boyfriend. The youngs and the olds are thirsting over him.”

Luckily for single ladies out there, Noah is single, but he has said he’s not interested in dating a fan. He is looking for “someone who takes care of themselves… like across the board, whether it is mentally, emotionally, hygiene or like just feeling good…. and someone honest… someone who could communicate how they feel.”
Photos: Getty, Netflix
