Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

There’s a new conspiracy theory that’s grabbing everyone’s attention, and it involves Drake, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Twitter user @tmorrison24 began a thread examining a theory that Drake may be hinting at an affair with Kim through his lyrics on Scorpion.

Example “evidence” includes Drake using the name “Kiki” in his hit “In My Feelings,” which is also one of Kim‘s nicknames, as well as the name of one of her KKW Beauty lipstick colors.

He also points out that the distance between Drake and Kanye‘s home might be alluded to in his Travis Scott collaboration, “Sicko Mode”: “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price.”

“Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening – a thread,” he writes on the viral theory, which has been retweeted over 53,000 times.

What do you think of the fan theory? See the full thread below.