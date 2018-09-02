Top Stories
Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Sandra Bullock &amp; Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 6:51 pm

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

There’s a new conspiracy theory that’s grabbing everyone’s attention, and it involves Drake, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Twitter user @tmorrison24 began a thread examining a theory that Drake may be hinting at an affair with Kim through his lyrics on Scorpion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

Example “evidence” includes Drake using the name “Kiki” in his hit “In My Feelings,” which is also one of Kim‘s nicknames, as well as the name of one of her KKW Beauty lipstick colors.

He also points out that the distance between Drake and Kanye‘s home might be alluded to in his Travis Scott collaboration, “Sicko Mode”: “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price.”

Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening – a thread,” he writes on the viral theory, which has been retweeted over 53,000 times.

What do you think of the fan theory? See the full thread below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr