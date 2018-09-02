Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Step Out for Dinner in Malibu

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall hold hands as they leave dinner with a few friends on Saturday night (September 1) in Malibu, Calif.

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress kept things cool in a teal duster, black T-shirt, and jeans while the 52-year-old photographer looked handsome in a gray button-down shirt and jeans for the dinner date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock

This has been one of the first times the longtime couple have been spotted out all summer.

The last time Sandra and Bryan were photographed together was back in May in West Hollywood.